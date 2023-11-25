StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Aramark from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Aramark from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Aramark from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the company from $44.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Aramark from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Aramark from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aramark has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Aramark Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ARMK opened at $28.09 on Tuesday. Aramark has a 52-week low of $23.55 and a 52-week high of $33.01. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 3.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aramark Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aramark

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 102.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,774,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,923,000 after buying an additional 12,562,434 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 1,042.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,850,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,228,000 after acquiring an additional 11,725,727 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Aramark by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,929,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074,389 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Aramark by 905.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,705,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Aramark in the fourth quarter worth $95,987,000.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

Featured Articles

