Belden (NYSE:BDC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Belden (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Belden from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Belden in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a buy rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Belden from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Fox Advisors lowered Belden from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $107.40.

Belden stock opened at $68.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.37. Belden has a fifty-two week low of $60.54 and a fifty-two week high of $99.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.25.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.02. Belden had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $626.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.00 million. Research analysts expect that Belden will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Belden news, SVP Leah Tate acquired 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.53 per share, with a total value of $100,021.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,820.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Belden by 88.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Belden in the second quarter valued at $36,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 287.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Belden by 153.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 403.4% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

