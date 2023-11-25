Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

NYSE DM opened at $0.75 on Tuesday. Desktop Metal has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $2.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $244.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.74.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Desktop Metal had a negative return on equity of 27.82% and a negative net margin of 232.98%. The business had revenue of $42.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.36 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Desktop Metal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Desktop Metal in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Desktop Metal Furnace, which is paired with the Studio System and binder jetting solutions to create turnkey metal additive manufacturing solutions.

