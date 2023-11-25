DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of DRDGOLD from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th.

Shares of DRDGOLD stock opened at $8.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.16. DRDGOLD has a 52-week low of $6.28 and a 52-week high of $13.85.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRD. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DRDGOLD in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD in the third quarter worth $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 3,530.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 8,013 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in DRDGOLD by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in DRDGOLD in the 1st quarter worth $100,000.

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the mining and plant extraction activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004.

