Wayfair (NYSE:W) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

W has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $114.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Wayfair from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Wayfair from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $40.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wayfair currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $75.52.

Shares of W stock opened at $49.11 on Tuesday. Wayfair has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $90.71. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 3.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.24.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post -6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wayfair news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total transaction of $703,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,753,970.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Wayfair news, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 8,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $467,462.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,357,409.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Niraj Shah sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total transaction of $703,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,753,970.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,923 shares of company stock valued at $3,873,864 in the last three months. 26.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BloombergSen Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Nishkama Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 1st quarter worth $755,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 36,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 18,872 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 1st quarter valued at about $644,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the second quarter worth about $341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, d├ęcor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

