Wayfair (NYSE:W) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

W has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $114.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Wayfair from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Wayfair from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $40.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wayfair currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $75.52.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Wayfair

Wayfair Price Performance

Shares of W stock opened at $49.11 on Tuesday. Wayfair has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $90.71. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 3.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.24.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post -6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wayfair

In other Wayfair news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total transaction of $703,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,753,970.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Wayfair news, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 8,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $467,462.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,357,409.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Niraj Shah sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total transaction of $703,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,753,970.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,923 shares of company stock valued at $3,873,864 in the last three months. 26.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wayfair

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BloombergSen Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Nishkama Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 1st quarter worth $755,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 36,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 18,872 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 1st quarter valued at about $644,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the second quarter worth about $341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

(Get Free Report)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.