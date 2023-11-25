Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Posted by on Nov 25th, 2023

StockNews.com cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDMFree Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of PDM stock opened at $6.01 on Tuesday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $11.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.46. The stock has a market cap of $742.88 million, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.09.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDMGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.57). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 3.05%. On average, equities analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 71,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 11,792 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $883,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 8.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 184,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 14,038 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 72,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 9,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 5,525 shares during the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. Its approximately $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet. The Company is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Moody's (Baa2).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.