Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of PDM stock opened at $6.01 on Tuesday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $11.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.46. The stock has a market cap of $742.88 million, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.09.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.57). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 3.05%. On average, equities analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.64%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 71,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 11,792 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $883,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 8.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 184,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 14,038 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 72,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 9,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 5,525 shares during the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. Its approximately $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet. The Company is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Moody's (Baa2).

