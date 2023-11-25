Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HP. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.38.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Helmerich & Payne

Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance

Shares of HP opened at $37.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Helmerich & Payne has a one year low of $30.41 and a one year high of $52.65.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The firm had revenue of $659.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Helmerich & Payne Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is 24.04%.

Insider Transactions at Helmerich & Payne

In related news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 2,500 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,106,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 25,627 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $1,088,122.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,340,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,908,628.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,106,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,127 shares of company stock worth $1,455,502. 4.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helmerich & Payne

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 37.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 61,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 16,774 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,294,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $818,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 81,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 11,761 shares during the period. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Helmerich & Payne

(Get Free Report)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.