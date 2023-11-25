Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CWEN. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Clearway Energy from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Clearway Energy from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Clearway Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Clearway Energy from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Clearway Energy from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.00.

NYSE:CWEN opened at $22.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.05. Clearway Energy has a 52 week low of $18.59 and a 52 week high of $36.25.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.52). Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $371.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.63 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Clearway Energy will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.3964 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.98%. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 339.13%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWEN. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Clearway Energy by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,328,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,939,000 after acquiring an additional 767,961 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Clearway Energy by 582.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 543,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,027,000 after purchasing an additional 463,862 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. bought a new position in Clearway Energy during the first quarter worth about $8,081,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Clearway Energy by 751.9% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 286,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after purchasing an additional 252,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 5,246,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,619,000 after purchasing an additional 204,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.94% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional, Renewables, and Thermal segments. It has approximately 5,500 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities.

