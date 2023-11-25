Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Sally Beauty from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sally Beauty from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sally Beauty presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.50.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SBH opened at $10.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.35. Sally Beauty has a 52-week low of $7.21 and a 52-week high of $18.42. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.41.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $912.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.35 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 44.64% and a net margin of 4.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sally Beauty

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 3,781.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,289,232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,272,000 after buying an additional 2,230,258 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the second quarter worth approximately $26,989,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 1,747.0% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,857,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,714 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 66.2% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,988,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $13,969,000.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.