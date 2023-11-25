NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

NGL Energy Partners stock opened at $4.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.96 million, a P/E ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.83. NGL Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $4.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGL. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 12.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,297,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,018 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 170,408 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 21,096 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 11.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,321,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,335,000 after purchasing an additional 728,304 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 46.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 9,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in NGL Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.17% of the company’s stock.

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, blending, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids, refined products / renewables, and water solutions. The company operates in three segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, and Liquids Logistics. The Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes produced and flowback water generated from oil and natural gas production; aggregates and sells recovered crude oil; disposes solids, such as tank bottoms, and drilling fluid and muds, as well as performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sells produced water for reuse and recycle, and brackish non-potable water.

