Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

AFMD has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Affimed in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Affimed in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Affimed in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Affimed from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Get Affimed alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Affimed

Affimed Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Affimed

Shares of Affimed stock opened at $0.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.58. The company has a market cap of $69.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.70. Affimed has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $2.19.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Affimed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Affimed in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Affimed in the second quarter valued at $31,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Affimed by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 13,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Affimed by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.82% of the company’s stock.

Affimed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and Europe. Its lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase II clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.