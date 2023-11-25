Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
AFMD has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Affimed in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Affimed in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Affimed in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Affimed from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $5.50.
Get Our Latest Report on Affimed
Affimed Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of Affimed
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Affimed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Affimed in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Affimed in the second quarter valued at $31,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Affimed by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 13,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Affimed by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.82% of the company’s stock.
Affimed Company Profile
Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and Europe. Its lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase II clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Affimed
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Rollercoaster week for Safety Shot, stock surges, shorts stirred
- Crypto vs Stocks: How to Choose Your Investments
- 3 undervalued food stocks to be grateful for this holiday season
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Feel like buying the dip on Best Buy? Your gut may be right
Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.