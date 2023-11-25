StockNews.com Begins Coverage on USD Partners (NYSE:USDP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

USD Partners Stock Down 10.0 %

Shares of USD Partners stock opened at $0.23 on Tuesday. USD Partners has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $4.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average of $0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 million, a P/E ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.39.

Get USD Partners alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On USD Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in USD Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in USD Partners by 12.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in USD Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in USD Partners by 145.1% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 14,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in USD Partners by 201.3% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 20,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

About USD Partners

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol and renewable diesel received by rail from producers onto trucks.

Featured Articles

