Thomas Spain Buys 2,000,000 Shares of Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF) Stock

Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF – Get Free Report) insider Thomas Spain acquired 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.30) per share, for a total transaction of £480,000 ($600,525.46).
Thomas Spain also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, November 9th, Thomas Spain bought 15,825 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 27 ($0.34) per share, with a total value of £4,272.75 ($5,345.61).
- On Thursday, November 2nd, Thomas Spain sold 11,790 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.33), for a total transaction of £3,065.40 ($3,835.11).
- On Monday, October 30th, Thomas Spain sold 50,096 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.33), for a total transaction of £13,024.96 ($16,295.46).
- On Friday, October 27th, Thomas Spain bought 48,716 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 26 ($0.33) per share, for a total transaction of £12,666.16 ($15,846.57).
- On Tuesday, October 24th, Thomas Spain sold 70,618 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.33), for a total transaction of £18,360.68 ($22,970.95).
- On Thursday, September 28th, Thomas Spain purchased 36,424 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.33) per share, with a total value of £9,470.24 ($11,848.17).
- On Monday, September 18th, Thomas Spain sold 1,514,050 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.35), for a total value of £423,934 ($530,381.58).
- On Friday, September 15th, Thomas Spain bought 170,000 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.36) per share, with a total value of £49,300 ($61,678.97).
- On Wednesday, September 13th, Thomas Spain sold 23,672 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.36), for a total value of £6,864.88 ($8,588.62).
- On Wednesday, September 6th, Thomas Spain sold 75,797 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 31 ($0.39), for a total value of £23,497.07 ($29,397.06).
Staffline Group Stock Performance
STAF opened at GBX 23.50 ($0.29) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £35.06 million, a P/E ratio of 2,350.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 26.29 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 29.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40. Staffline Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 23 ($0.29) and a 52-week high of GBX 43.64 ($0.55).
About Staffline Group
Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills and employment training and support services. It operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus. The company provides solutions to the agriculture, supermarkets, drinks, food processing, manufacturing, e-retail, driving, and logistics sectors.
