State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 650,035 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 27,232 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Union Pacific worth $133,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.2% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,893 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.3% in the second quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc now owns 18,735 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 6.3% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dudley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% during the second quarter. Dudley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $223.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.96.

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP stock traded up $1.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $224.81. The stock had a trading volume of 392,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,814,046. The stock has a market cap of $137.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $240.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $209.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.53.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

