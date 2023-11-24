Inceptionr LLC Boosts Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Inceptionr LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 22.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,756,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 489,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,236,000 after purchasing an additional 28,342 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.3% during the second quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 38,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,441,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 39.9% in the second quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $398.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $560.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $445.57.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded down $3.24 on Friday, hitting $367.52. The company had a trading volume of 211,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573,592. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $345.55 and a 52 week high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $105.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $379.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $394.04.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 32.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total value of $2,302,820.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

