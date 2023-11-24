QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Position Decreased by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 639,604 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 65,762 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $76,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.4% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the second quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 5,399 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.7% during the second quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 21,700 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QCOM stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $127.87. 973,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,081,202. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $139.94. The company has a market capitalization of $142.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $124,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $124,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total value of $662,510.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,963 shares of company stock valued at $5,377,298 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

