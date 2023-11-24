State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 45,813 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,569,736 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 45,813 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for approximately 0.5% of State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.06% of Walmart worth $246,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 30.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,634,280 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $728,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,836 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 6.5% in the second quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at about $859,000. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth about $529,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Walmart by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 517,028 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $81,267,000 after purchasing an additional 18,606 shares during the period. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total value of $1,576,579.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,461,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,349,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total transaction of $1,576,579.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,461,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,349,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 90,436 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.90, for a total value of $14,098,972.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,917,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,623,642,147.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,456,612 shares of company stock worth $227,495,349 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $155.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,204,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,013,010. The stock has a market cap of $418.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.09 and a 52-week high of $169.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $161.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.89.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. Walmart’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WMT. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Walmart from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.00.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

