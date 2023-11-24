Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,850,844 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 329,419 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $586,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% during the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,301,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares in the company, valued at $10,119,602.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $9,831,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 104,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,681,076.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,119,602.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,356 shares of company stock worth $23,396,736 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. Wedbush initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $2.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $137.63. The stock had a trading volume of 4,077,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,741,990. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.57 and a 1 year high of $142.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

