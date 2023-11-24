Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,702,366 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 129,995 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of Verizon Communications worth $174,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.6% during the first quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,193 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 15,743 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 6,208 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

VZ traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.53. 2,768,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,999,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.48. The firm has a market cap of $157.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.40. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.14 and a 1 year high of $42.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.09%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.63%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

