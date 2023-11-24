Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 511,402 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 52,126 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 1.0% of Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Lowe’s Companies worth $115,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.5% during the second quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Invst LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% in the second quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% in the second quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.7% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

NYSE LOW traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $197.53. 355,068 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,800,645. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $237.21. The company has a market capitalization of $114.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $199.47 and its 200-day moving average is $213.04.

Insider Activity

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at $5,600,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $278.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $194.00 price objective for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.56.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.