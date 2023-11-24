Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $235.44 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,330,832 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 957,220 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.15% of Verizon Communications worth $235,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 208.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 544.2% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 889 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.4 %

VZ stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,215,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,992,605. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $157.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.48. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.14 and a 1-year high of $42.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.10%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.63%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

