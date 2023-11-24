State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $423.39 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 902,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,454 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 0.9% of State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $423,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Towerpoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% in the second quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% during the second quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% during the second quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Stevard LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% during the second quarter. Stevard LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SP Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,738.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,738.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $130,169,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,768,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,404,028,326.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 470,659 shares of company stock worth $20,845,330,120 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $710.00 target price (up previously from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $385.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $557.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:LLY traded up $6.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $601.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 684,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,082,608. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $309.20 and a 1 year high of $629.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $577.87 and a 200-day moving average of $513.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.43 billion, a PE ratio of 107.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.33.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 48.12%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.88%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

