Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 479,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 221,090 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.09% of Amgen worth $106,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Amgen by 520.0% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of AMGN opened at $263.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.13. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $288.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In related news, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 1,764,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 1,764,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,267,101. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Amgen from $300.00 to $291.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, October 20th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $267.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Amgen from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $278.15.

View Our Latest Research Report on AMGN

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.