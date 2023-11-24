Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 6,286 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 654,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,286 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.22% of Deere & Company worth $265,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Inceptionr LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 22.9% during the second quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 489,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,236,000 after purchasing an additional 28,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.3% in the second quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 38,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,441,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DE has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC began coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $530.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $560.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $493.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $445.57.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Deere & Company stock traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $368.88. The stock had a trading volume of 289,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573,597. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $345.55 and a 12 month high of $450.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $379.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $394.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.07.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 32.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total value of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,219.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.