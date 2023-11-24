Huntington National Bank Sells 5,391 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Huntington National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,391 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Nucor were worth $11,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 15,470.4% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NUE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nucor from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.56.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NUE traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $156.29. 71,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,544,947. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.72. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $129.46 and a 52 week high of $182.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.08.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.38. Nucor had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.50 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 17.94 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.34%.

About Nucor

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.