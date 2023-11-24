State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 37,416 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 650,715 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 37,416 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Accenture worth $200,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $143,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in Accenture by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 3.6% in the second quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 33,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 31.6% during the second quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 9,981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACN stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $334.13. The stock had a trading volume of 301,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,222,645. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $310.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $309.42. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $335.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $15.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.91%.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACN. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, September 29th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $333.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.26.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total transaction of $1,567,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,048,697.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.68, for a total value of $2,832,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,442,864.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total value of $1,567,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,048,697.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,334 shares of company stock worth $10,939,027 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

