The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $536.84 Million Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,408,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,528 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.29% of Linde worth $536,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 6,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Linde in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $420.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Linde from $440.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total transaction of $482,599.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,158,796.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total transaction of $482,599.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,158,796.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total transaction of $4,825,440.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $10,498,541.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded up $3.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $414.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,922. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $383.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $377.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $302.17 and a fifty-two week high of $415.58. The company has a market capitalization of $201.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.88.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 42.11%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

