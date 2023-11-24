Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,591,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,519 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International accounts for about 1.4% of Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $116,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of MDLZ traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.69. The company had a trading volume of 552,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,239,165. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $78.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.11.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

