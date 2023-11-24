Krane Funds Advisors LLC Has $9.80 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,426 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 778 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for approximately 0.5% of Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $9,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,163,887 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $566,441,000 after buying an additional 30,667 shares during the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 4.2% during the second quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,946 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Tesla by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 279,316 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $73,117,000 after purchasing an additional 32,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.02, for a total value of $1,000,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,128,090.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.23, for a total transaction of $643,075.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,912,137.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.02, for a total value of $1,000,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,128,090.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,065 shares of company stock worth $10,248,880 over the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $3.64 on Friday, hitting $237.85. The stock had a trading volume of 36,848,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,310,328. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $299.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $237.18 and its 200 day moving average is $239.20. The company has a market cap of $756.11 billion, a PE ratio of 75.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 2.28.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $293.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.87.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

