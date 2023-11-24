The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 28,345 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,874,215 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 28,345 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.17% of Abbott Laboratories worth $313,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 97,996.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,101,555,797 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $229,111,613,000 after buying an additional 2,099,413,455 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 77,225,258 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,419,032,000 after acquiring an additional 820,369 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,178,607 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,451,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747,652 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,966,499 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,278,132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,878,957 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,465,657,000 after purchasing an additional 682,169 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.06. The company had a trading volume of 824,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,150,662. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $89.67 and a 52-week high of $115.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.44 and a 200 day moving average of $102.80.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,725,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.47.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

