The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,703,346 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 240,659 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $295,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth about $41,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.27. 2,860,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,396,271. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.29. The company has a market cap of $196.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.98. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.56 and a 12 month high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 23.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 47.13%.

CSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $59.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, New Street Research downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.38.

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $169,896.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,523,443.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $169,896.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,523,443.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $1,179,546.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,096,856.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,867 shares of company stock valued at $1,603,668 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

