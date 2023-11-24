Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 100,169.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,032,339,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $110,718,458,000 after buying an additional 1,031,310,373 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,604,575,000 after buying an additional 123,254,064 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,226,390,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 16.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,592,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,218,954,000 after buying an additional 6,580,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 188.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,740,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $327,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,711,599 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $104.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $412.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.60 and its 200 day moving average is $107.96. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $98.02 and a twelve month high of $120.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.45 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.26.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

