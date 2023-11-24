The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,904,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 64,205 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.10% of Walt Disney worth $170,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIS. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 5.7% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 936,972 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $83,653,000 after buying an additional 50,479 shares during the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 54.5% in the second quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,843 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,937,837 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $976,530,000 after purchasing an additional 252,550 shares during the period. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 6,585 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Stock Up 1.2 %

Walt Disney stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.23. 2,888,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,181,600. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.86 and a 200-day moving average of $87.17. The company has a market cap of $176.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $118.18.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.95.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

