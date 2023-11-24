Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,428 The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,428 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,937,837 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $976,530,000 after purchasing an additional 252,550 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Walt Disney by 2.2% during the second quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 6,585 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at about $4,508,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Walt Disney by 108.4% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 182,600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $16,303,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Sarl boosted its position in Walt Disney by 7.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 15,177 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS traded up $1.01 on Friday, hitting $96.08. 1,248,227 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,172,948. The company has a market capitalization of $175.86 billion, a PE ratio of 74.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.17. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $118.18.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on DIS. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.95.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

