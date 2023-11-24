eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock Position Lessened by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,413,327 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 127,070 shares during the quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.45% of eBay worth $107,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 422.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 279,901 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $12,509,000 after purchasing an additional 226,297 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of eBay by 5.7% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,741,991 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $122,540,000 after purchasing an additional 147,273 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of eBay by 54.3% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 246,603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $11,021,000 after purchasing an additional 86,810 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of eBay in the second quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 38.1% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 172,330 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $7,701,000 after buying an additional 47,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

eBay Stock Down 0.4 %

eBay stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 613,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,177,054. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.51 and its 200 day moving average is $43.60. The company has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.17 and a 52-week high of $52.23.

eBay Announces Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. eBay had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 26.99%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.76%.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $213,394.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,737.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EBAY. Truist Financial decreased their target price on eBay from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on eBay from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on eBay from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on eBay from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.47.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on eBay

eBay Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Articles

