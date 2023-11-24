JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 161,151 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,698,579 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,151 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 2.49% of SBA Communications worth $625,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,556,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in SBA Communications by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,108,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,675,000 after purchasing an additional 634,135 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in SBA Communications by 294.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 797,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,432,000 after purchasing an additional 594,994 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in SBA Communications by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 717,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,967,000 after purchasing an additional 225,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in SBA Communications by 939.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 241,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,906,000 after purchasing an additional 218,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

SBAC opened at $233.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.55. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $185.23 and a 12 month high of $312.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.89%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $300.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.12.

In other SBA Communications news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.43, for a total transaction of $117,215.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,674.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other SBA Communications news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.83, for a total transaction of $350,745.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,112,978.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.43, for a total transaction of $117,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,674.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,779 shares of company stock valued at $11,178,415 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

