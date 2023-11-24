SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,929 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 877 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $6,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in SBA Communications by 1.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,780,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $644,296,000 after buying an additional 38,564 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 15.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,537,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $662,447,000 after purchasing an additional 348,105 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,531,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $659,594,000 after purchasing an additional 49,794 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 43.0% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,108,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,675,000 after purchasing an additional 634,135 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,505,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,011,000 after purchasing an additional 11,898 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.43, for a total value of $117,215.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,674.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.83, for a total value of $350,745.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,313 shares in the company, valued at $3,112,978.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.43, for a total value of $117,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,674.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,779 shares of company stock worth $11,178,415. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on SBA Communications from $297.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on SBA Communications from $276.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on SBA Communications from $300.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on SBA Communications from $270.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on SBA Communications from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.12.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SBAC

SBA Communications Price Performance

Shares of SBAC opened at $233.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $208.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.79. The stock has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a PE ratio of 51.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.55. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $185.23 and a 12 month high of $312.34.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.89%.

About SBA Communications

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.