Sei Investments Co. Purchases 4,997 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,997 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $34,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 93.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 429.3% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 921 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 38.7% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 215 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on LH shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $251.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. HSBC initiated coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.67.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of LH opened at $211.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $203.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.58. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $174.20 and a 52 week high of $222.33. The stock has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 1.07.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.68 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 1,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total value of $291,622.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,751.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Laboratory Co. of America

(Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.