Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $83.07 Million Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 850,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,254 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Philip Morris International worth $83,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $753,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth $36,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.36.

NYSE:PM traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.31. The company had a trading volume of 335,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,249,935. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.23 and a 1-year high of $105.62. The firm has a market cap of $146.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.23.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 100.97%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

