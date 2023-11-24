O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,952 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $18,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ELV. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the first quarter worth about $251,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Elevance Health by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 102.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Price Performance

NYSE:ELV traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $480.90. The company had a trading volume of 32,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,425. The company has a market capitalization of $112.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $412.00 and a 52-week high of $544.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $453.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $454.07.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.45 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $42.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $29,078.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,262.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $565.82.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

