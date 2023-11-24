Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Inceptionr LLC

Inceptionr LLC grew its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 40.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,482 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Salesforce by 92,823.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $50,441,274,000 after acquiring an additional 238,507,009 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 125,717.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,360,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,252,257 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1,151.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,117,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,503,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548,396 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in Salesforce by 30.2% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,065,157,000 after buying an additional 4,458,227 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.75, for a total value of $258,437.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,790 shares in the company, valued at $21,045,082.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.75, for a total transaction of $258,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,045,082.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.47, for a total transaction of $3,685,799.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,611 shares in the company, valued at $8,064,823.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 663,792 shares of company stock worth $139,877,921. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $262.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Northland Securities increased their price target on Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler cut Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $268.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.39.

Salesforce Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of CRM traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $223.95. The company had a trading volume of 460,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,387,805. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $238.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.50. The stock has a market cap of $217.90 billion, a PE ratio of 140.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.18.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

