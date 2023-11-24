Krane Funds Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,877 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $223.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $236.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $200.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $228.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.96.

NYSE UNP traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $224.67. The company had a trading volume of 337,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,813,778. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $209.79 and its 200 day moving average is $210.53. The company has a market capitalization of $136.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $240.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

