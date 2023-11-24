Krane Funds Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,877 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Analysis on Union Pacific
Union Pacific Stock Up 0.5 %
NYSE UNP traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $224.67. The company had a trading volume of 337,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,813,778. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $209.79 and its 200 day moving average is $210.53. The company has a market capitalization of $136.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $240.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57.
Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Union Pacific
Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Union Pacific
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Rollercoaster week for Safety Shot, stock surges, shorts stirred
- What is ChatGPT Stock? How to Invest in It
- 3 undervalued food stocks to be grateful for this holiday season
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- Feel like buying the dip on Best Buy? Your gut may be right
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.