The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $348.91 Million Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 870,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 151,492 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.27% of S&P Global worth $348,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2,941.4% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 11,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 11,089 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in S&P Global by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 3,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPGI traded down $0.81 on Friday, reaching $414.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,252. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.25 billion, a PE ratio of 53.70, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $321.14 and a twelve month high of $428.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $374.59 and a 200-day moving average of $383.31.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 20.20%. Equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares in the company, valued at $66,309,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.13, for a total value of $78,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,381.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPGI. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet cut S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.18.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

