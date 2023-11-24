The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $665.42 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,587,566 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,075,492 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.21% of Oracle worth $665,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 94,707.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,122,984,792 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $133,736,259,000 after buying an additional 1,121,800,302 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,130,967 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,883,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,027 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Oracle by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,586,810 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,815,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,528 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,109,414 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,456,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 12.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,369,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,264,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644,377 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.51. 874,621 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,803,669. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.10. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $78.06 and a 52 week high of $127.54. The company has a market cap of $316.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on Oracle from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Oracle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Oracle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $131.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.23.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

