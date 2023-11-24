Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,015,749 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 62,827 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.08% of Meta Platforms worth $578,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stableford Capital II LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,473,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 149.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 176,439 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $50,634,000 after acquiring an additional 105,782 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 114,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,831,000 after acquiring an additional 36,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,374,908 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $681,551,000 after purchasing an additional 375,980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $3,579,011.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,509 shares in the company, valued at $30,102,771.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total value of $8,699,595.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $3,579,011.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,102,771.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 260,448 shares of company stock worth $85,013,020 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

META has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.53.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META traded down $4.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $337.48. 2,705,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,013,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.38 and a 1 year high of $342.92. The company has a market cap of $867.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $314.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $295.15.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

