The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,104,473 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,514 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Boeing were worth $444,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. LifePro Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 5.8% in the second quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 3,244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 15.5% in the second quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,525 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 871,650 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $184,058,000 after purchasing an additional 16,491 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 163.4% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Northcoast Research upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.38.

Boeing Stock Performance

Boeing stock opened at $219.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $194.47 and its 200-day moving average is $208.97. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $171.70 and a 12 month high of $243.10.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($6.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -5.89 EPS for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

