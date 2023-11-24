Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 236,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,299 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $17,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Mondelez International by 91,843.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 25,669,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,355,000 after buying an additional 25,641,874 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 116,165.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,884,000 after acquiring an additional 23,368,990 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $981,319,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663,166 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 759.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.11.

Mondelez International stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.52. 239,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,237,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $97.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $78.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.36.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

