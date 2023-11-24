Capital International Investors Boosts Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 0.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,702,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned about 0.68% of Discover Financial Services worth $198,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 76.1% during the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DFS shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.56.

Discover Financial Services Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of DFS opened at $86.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.44. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $79.04 and a 1 year high of $122.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.12.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.59). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 20.77%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

