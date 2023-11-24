Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 159.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,763 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Global Payments worth $21,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GPN. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its stake in Global Payments by 3.7% during the second quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 4.7% in the second quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC grew its position in Global Payments by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 29,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Global Payments by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Global Payments news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total transaction of $2,016,537.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,711,059.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $4,721,578.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,772 shares in the company, valued at $5,062,180.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total value of $2,016,537.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,411 shares in the company, valued at $8,711,059.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on GPN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $123.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. BTIG Research began coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.46.

Global Payments Price Performance

GPN stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.35. 33,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,937,933. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.27 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.78.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.23%. Global Payments’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.94%.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

