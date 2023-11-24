Clearbridge Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,844,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,470 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $164,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.3% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,366,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,001,000 after buying an additional 176,418 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 384.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 86,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after acquiring an additional 68,867 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 61,833,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,638,987,000 after acquiring an additional 25,268,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 1,058,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,195,000 after acquiring an additional 108,348 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Wells Fargo & Company

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,937.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.97. 1,064,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,243,248. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $48.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.83. The company has a market cap of $156.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

